India's Exam Overhaul: Reform Driven by Leaks and Protests

The Indian government has introduced a bill in parliament aiming to reform laws governing public examinations. This move comes in response to recent leaks of the NEET exam papers, which led to widespread protests and several tragic student suicides.

Key proposed amendments include harsher penalties for those involved in the leaks, with minimum prison times increasing from three to five years and fines escalating five-fold. Additionally, guilty firms will face an extended ban, effectively doubling the duration of penalties.

Further reforms are being guided by a newly established high-powered panel led by Nandan Nilekani. The panel focuses on integrating technology to enhance the credibility and reliability of examinations. Despite reforms being initiated since 2024, several recommendations remain pending implementation.