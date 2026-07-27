High-Stakes Collision: Piastri Fumes at Sainz After Fiery Hungarian GP Mix-Up

In a dramatic turn of events at the Hungarian Grand Prix, McLaren's up-and-coming driver Oscar Piastri found himself in a costly predicament after a collision with former team member Carlos Sainz, now racing for Williams.

The incident occurred as Sainz obstructed Piastri, who was trying to lap him while in the lead, ultimately leading to a position drop that allowed Lando Norris, Piastri's teammate—and current world champion—to snatch the lead following his own pit stop. Norris went on to secure McLaren's first Formula One season victory.

Piastri, who had overtaken Norris at the start of the race, expressed his frustrations in vehement radio messages, criticizing Sainz's awareness on the track. Meanwhile, McLaren boss Andrea Stella offered some defense for Sainz, noting technical issues with the blue warning panels that may have misled the drivers.