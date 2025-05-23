Left Menu

Sunrisers Hyderabad Shine as Kishan Dazzles, Stuns Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru missed a crucial opportunity to secure a top-two IPL points table spot after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs. Their chase of 232 fell short at 189, with Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 94 leading SRH to victory. RCB slipped to third position with this defeat.

Updated: 23-05-2025 23:43 IST
In a thrilling IPL encounter, Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, defeating them by 42 runs. This result significantly affected RCB's standing, as they slipped to third on the points table, conceding their chance to secure a top-two spot.

Chasing an imposing target of 232, RCB launched a formidable pursuit led by Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, and Jitesh Sharma. Despite a promising start, their efforts fell short, with the team being bowled out for 189, marking their first away defeat this season.

For SRH, Ishan Kishan proved to be the standout performer, smashing an unbeaten 94 off 48 balls. His innings was crucial amid a series of aggressive yet faltering attempts by his teammates. The victory underscored SRH's bowling prowess, with Pat Cummins and Lasith Malinga leading the charge.

