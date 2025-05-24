Kidambi Srikanth Reclaims Glory with Malaysia Masters Final Berth

Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth stunned fans by reaching the men's singles final at the Malaysia Masters Super 500, marking his first final appearance in six years. Srikanth overcame Japan's Yushi Tanaka with a score of 21-18, 24-22 in a game that showcased his trademark sharp net play and attacking prowess.

After battling form and fitness issues, Srikanth, a former world number one, has been focusing on rigorous training and fitness to recapture his past success. "I'm pretty happy. It's been a while," the 32-year-old expressed, reflecting on his journey and recent achievements.

Despite a challenging few seasons, including setbacks from injuries and the pandemic, Srikanth's perseverance has paid off as he aims to maximize his physical fitness and competitive participation moving forward. His recent achievements signal a promising return to form for the decorated shuttler.

(With inputs from agencies.)