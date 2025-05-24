Khelo India Water Sports: A Wave of Optimism at Dal Lake

The picturesque Dal Lake in Srinagar is poised to host the first Khelo India Water Sports Games in late June, a move expected to boost tourism and promote normalcy in the region. This comes on the heels of the recent Beach Games in Diu.

Nuzhat Gazala from Jammu and Kashmir expressed optimism about the event's potential to revitalize the local economy, while Raksha Nikhil Khadse highlighted the government's commitment to bringing sports to all parts of India.

The tournament will likely include sports like canoeing and kayaking. By expanding the Khelo India program, the government seeks to discover and nurture athletic talent nationwide, aiming for success in major international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)