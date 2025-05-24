Left Menu

Khelo India Water Sports: A Wave of Optimism at Dal Lake

Set to unfold on the serene Dal Lake, the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Games aim to boost tourism and normalize the region after recent tensions. Featuring canoeing and kayaking, this event is part of a broader government effort to amplify sports across India and revive local economies.

Updated: 24-05-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The picturesque Dal Lake in Srinagar is poised to host the first Khelo India Water Sports Games in late June, a move expected to boost tourism and promote normalcy in the region. This comes on the heels of the recent Beach Games in Diu.

Nuzhat Gazala from Jammu and Kashmir expressed optimism about the event's potential to revitalize the local economy, while Raksha Nikhil Khadse highlighted the government's commitment to bringing sports to all parts of India.

The tournament will likely include sports like canoeing and kayaking. By expanding the Khelo India program, the government seeks to discover and nurture athletic talent nationwide, aiming for success in major international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

