Naqi Rizvi: The Vision Beyond Sight in Tennis

Naqi Rizvi, a blind tennis champion from London, cherishes the unparalleled sense of freedom he experiences on the court. At 34, Rizvi is not just winning titles; he is on a mission to bring blind tennis into the Paralympics, aspiring to be its first champion.

Having lost his sight at age 7 due to congenital glaucoma, Rizvi discovered tennis at Metro Blind Sport in London a decade ago and has since become the world No. 1 in his category. With tactile lines and a bell-ball to navigate, Rizvi finds the sport offers a unique problem-solving challenge paired with physical freedom.

Rizvi, who once represented Pakistan but now competes for England, highlights the lack of financial support in blind tennis. Despite these hurdles, he continues to raise awareness, hoping for more visibility and inclusion at major events, akin to the milestones achieved by wheelchair tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)