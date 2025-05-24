Novak Djokovic Clinches 100th Career Singles Title at Geneva Open

In a thrilling display of tenacity and skill, Novak Djokovic has secured his 100th career singles title at the Geneva Open. The Serbian tennis star triumphed over Hubert Hurkacz in a marathon match lasting over three hours, rallying to win 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).

Djokovic had been on the cusp of this milestone since his last title at the Paris Olympics nine months ago. His perseverance paid off just days after celebrating his 38th birthday, achieving this victory with his family present in the Swiss city. 'I'm just grateful to clinch the 100 here,' Djokovic remarked during an on-court interview.

This win firmly places Djokovic alongside legendary figures like Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer, with only these three having reached the century mark of tournament wins in the Open era. Looking ahead, Djokovic prepares to tackle the French Open, where he aims to add to his already impressive tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)