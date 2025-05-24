Left Menu

Historic Game-Changer: Camogie Players Win Right to Wear Shorts

In a groundbreaking change after over a century, female camogie players in Ireland can now choose to wear shorts instead of skorts during games. This follows controversy, protests, and a decisive vote by the sport's governing body, marking another step in Ireland's journey toward modernity and social progress.

Updated: 24-05-2025 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic shift, female camogie players in Ireland are now allowed to wear shorts, following a century-old rule mandating skorts. The change came after intensifying protests, controversies, and a crucial vote, capturing attention even in parliament, where solidarity was shown by lawmakers donning shorts.

This pivotal decision reflects Ireland's ongoing social transformation, celebrating players' choice and comfort. The movement gained momentum when a survey exposed that 83% of players desired kit options including shorts, while 70% reported discomfort with skorts. The debate partly contributed to a major fixture's postponement amid fears of dissent.

Dublin Camogie Chairman Karl O'Brien emphasized the modern era's arrival, as nearly 28,000 spectators attended last year's All Ireland final. Thursday's motion saw a stunning 98% approval, a testament to the players' voices driving change, making Saturday a 'momentous day' for the sport, highlighted by Galway's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

