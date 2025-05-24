Left Menu

Lando Norris: Pole Position Triumph in Monaco's Glamour

Lando Norris secured his first Monaco Grand Prix pole position, marking a significant achievement following a challenging period in his Formula One campaign. This pole is Norris's first since Melbourne and McLaren’s first in Monaco since 2007. Norris emphasizes the importance of consistency and applauds his team's efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:47 IST
Lando Norris: Pole Position Triumph in Monaco's Glamour
Lando Norris

Lando Norris celebrated a landmark achievement with his first pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix, underscoring a notable comeback in his competitive drive amidst recent struggles. This success marks McLaren's first pole in the prestigious event since 2007 and Norris's first since the season opener in Melbourne.

Speaking about the significance of his achievement, Norris highlighted the difficulty and excitement of securing pole position in Monaco, making it all the more rewarding. He outpaced Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with a stunning final lap, marking a return to form since his performance in Australia.

Norris emphasized the importance of consistency, acknowledging hard work invested alongside his team both on and off the track. Despite persistent challenges, this victory signifies a step forward, instilling confidence for future races. Norris expressed satisfaction in seeing his efforts come to fruition, signaling a promising trajectory.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025