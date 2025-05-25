Punjab Kings Face Setback Against Delhi Capitals in IPL Thriller

In a thrilling Indian Premier League encounter, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged his bowlers' lack of discipline as a critical factor in their six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Setting a challenging target of 207, PBKS saw Iyer excel with 53 and Marcus Stoinis deliver an explosive 44 not out. However, DC successfully chased the total with standout performances from Sameer Rizvi and Karun Nair.

Despite the loss, Iyer emphasized staying positive as their playoff spot is secure. DC's captain Faf du Plessis reflected on their season, highlighting the need for consistency. Player of the match, Sameer Rizvi, credited his recent hard work for the game-changing performance.