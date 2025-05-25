Left Menu

Punjab Kings Face Setback Against Delhi Capitals in IPL Thriller

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer admitted bowling errors led to their defeat against Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Despite a strong score of 206 for 8, DC chased down the target with impressive performances. Iyer remains optimistic, focusing on refining strategies as they head to the play-offs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-05-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 00:10 IST
Shreyas Iyer
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling Indian Premier League encounter, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged his bowlers' lack of discipline as a critical factor in their six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Setting a challenging target of 207, PBKS saw Iyer excel with 53 and Marcus Stoinis deliver an explosive 44 not out. However, DC successfully chased the total with standout performances from Sameer Rizvi and Karun Nair.

Despite the loss, Iyer emphasized staying positive as their playoff spot is secure. DC's captain Faf du Plessis reflected on their season, highlighting the need for consistency. Player of the match, Sameer Rizvi, credited his recent hard work for the game-changing performance.

Latest News

