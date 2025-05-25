Melbourne Showdown: A-League Grand Final Thriller Awaits

Melbourne City coach Aurelio Vidmar is gearing up for an intense A-League Grand Final against city rivals Melbourne Victory. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides in the season's ultimate match. City secured their spot with a commanding 4-1 aggregate win against Western United.

Victory, on the other hand, earned their place with a 2-1 aggregate win over Auckland FC, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling contest. Both teams have a strong attacking lineup, and Vidmar is aware of Victory's threat upfront.

Vidmar emphasized readiness and performance in Grand Finals, stating that the best team will emerge victorious. As fans eagerly anticipate the showdown, he assures a potentially entertaining game, hoping for a fantastic week of football in Melbourne.