Left Menu

Avani Prashanth Shines at Jabra Ladies Open Amid International Competitors

Avani Prashanth emerged as the highest-placed Indian at the Jabra Ladies Open, finishing tied-28. Despite strong performances from fellow Indian players Hitaashee Bakshi and Tvesa Malik, it was Czech player Sara Kouskova who clinched her first LET title. Kouskova's exceptional performance also propelled her to third in the order of merit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Evian-Les-Bains | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:31 IST
Avani Prashanth Shines at Jabra Ladies Open Amid International Competitors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Avani Prashanth stood out as India's leading contender at the Jabra Ladies Open, finishing tied for 28th. Battling alongside Prashanth were fellow Indian golfers Hitaashee Bakshi and Tvesa Malik, who concluded the tournament tied for 34th. Meanwhile, Czech golfer Sara Kouskova showcased a remarkable final day performance, securing her maiden LET title with a total of 10-under, two strokes ahead of her closest rival, Shannon Tan.

Prashanth, who has consistently demonstrated her prowess throughout the season, made a tenacious effort at the Evian Resort Golf Club. Her final day card included four birdies and two bogeys, bringing her total to even par for the three-day event. Kouskova's victory in the event elevated her to third place in the order of merit.

Notable performances included Chiara Tamburlini, who maintained her top-five streak, finishing tied for 5th. Meanwhile, Mimi Rhodes, the Order of Merit leader, finished tied-32. England's Cara Gainer shared the third spot in the standing with Morocco's Maha Haddioui, both maintaining competitive finishes in the order of merit.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025