Avani Prashanth Shines at Jabra Ladies Open Amid International Competitors

Avani Prashanth stood out as India's leading contender at the Jabra Ladies Open, finishing tied for 28th. Battling alongside Prashanth were fellow Indian golfers Hitaashee Bakshi and Tvesa Malik, who concluded the tournament tied for 34th. Meanwhile, Czech golfer Sara Kouskova showcased a remarkable final day performance, securing her maiden LET title with a total of 10-under, two strokes ahead of her closest rival, Shannon Tan.

Prashanth, who has consistently demonstrated her prowess throughout the season, made a tenacious effort at the Evian Resort Golf Club. Her final day card included four birdies and two bogeys, bringing her total to even par for the three-day event. Kouskova's victory in the event elevated her to third place in the order of merit.

Notable performances included Chiara Tamburlini, who maintained her top-five streak, finishing tied for 5th. Meanwhile, Mimi Rhodes, the Order of Merit leader, finished tied-32. England's Cara Gainer shared the third spot in the standing with Morocco's Maha Haddioui, both maintaining competitive finishes in the order of merit.