Mohammed Ben Sulayem's Ambitious Re-election Bid for FIA Presidency: A Tenacious Ride

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA president, confirms his candidacy for a second term. He emphasizes his mission to strengthen FIA while addressing issues such as controversy with Liberty Media and internal resignations. He highlights FIA's recent profit and welcomes potential rivals as a show of democratic spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:10 IST
Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the current president of the FIA, has announced his intention to seek re-election for a second four-year term. He aims to build on his previous accomplishments and address lingering challenges within the organization.

Speaking at the Monaco Grand Prix, the Emirati stressed the need for more time to cultivate growth in motorsport and strengthen the FIA. Despite controversies involving Liberty Media and internal conflicts, Sulayem remains unfazed by criticism.

Recently, the FIA reported a financial turnaround, posting a profit after prior losses. The re-election bid comes as key negotiations, like the new Concorde Agreement, are underway. Sulayem welcomes competition, indicating a willingness to embrace democratic processes within the FIA.

