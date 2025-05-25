Left Menu

Zheng Qinwen Advances: A Golden Memory Fuels Her French Open Quest

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen defeated 2021 finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the French Open first round, continuing her winning streak on Parisian clay. Zheng reflects on her gold medal win at the Paris Olympics and carries that mentality into the tournament, overcoming a brief challenge to secure victory.

Updated: 25-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 18:40 IST
Zheng Qinwen

Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen demonstrated her prowess on the clay courts of Paris, defeating 2021 finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round of the French Open. This victory marks Zheng's seventh consecutive win on French clay, echoing her triumph at the Paris Olympics, where she claimed the gold medal.

The Chinese player fondly recalls competing on the Philippe Chatrier court, where she achieved her career-high by clinching Olympic gold last year. Zheng described her experience as unforgettable, stating it as the best moment of her life. Entering this tournament with a 'gold medal mentality,' she aims to replicate her success.

Despite facing a challenging moment during the match, when Pavlyuchenkova leveled the first set at 4-4, Zheng quickly regained her composure. She claimed the first set decisively and maintained her momentum in the second set, ultimately sealing her win to advance in the tournament.

