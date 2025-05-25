Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings Crush Gujarat Titans in IPL Showdown

Chennai Super Kings triumphed over Gujarat Titans with an impressive 83-run victory in their final IPL league match. Batting first, CSK scored 230 for 5, featuring fifties from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis. In response, GT collapsed to 147 all out with Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmed taking three wickets each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:21 IST
In a dominant display, Chennai Super Kings secured an emphatic victory against Gujarat Titans by 83 runs in their final IPL league match on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, CSK set a formidable target of 230 for 5, thanks to significant contributions from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis, who scored 52 and 57 runs, respectively.

Gujarat Titans struggled to chase the total, falling short at 147 in 18.3 overs, with notable performances from CSK bowlers Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmed, who each claimed three crucial wickets.

