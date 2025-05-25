Chennai Super Kings Dominate Gujarat Titans in Thrilling IPL Match

On Sunday, the IPL witnessed an electrifying match between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Chennai's batsmen, particularly Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis, led the charge, propelling their team to a commendable 230 runs with the loss of just five wickets in 20 overs.

The Gujarat Titans faced an uphill battle from the start, failing to build momentum. Despite efforts by Sai Sudharsan and a resilient Mohammad Siraj, who remained not out, the team was bowled out for 147 runs within 18.3 overs.

Effective bowling from Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad played a crucial role in Chennai's triumph, marking a clear victory and emphasizing their dominance in the IPL series.

(With inputs from agencies.)