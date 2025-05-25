Left Menu

China Dominates World Table Tennis Championships: Sun & Wang Reign Supreme

China excelled at the world table tennis championships, winning singles titles. Sun Yingsha retained her title in a tense match, outsmarting Wang Manyu. Wang Chuqin beat Hugo Calderano to win the men's final, avenging a previous defeat. Japan clinched their first men's doubles title in 64 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:34 IST
China has once again showcased its prowess at the world table tennis championships, claiming both singles titles. In a gripping women's final, Sun Yingsha demonstrated strategic brilliance to retain her crown, overcoming a strong challenge from Wang Manyu with a narrow 4-3 triumph.

In the men's final, Wang Chuqin outpaced Hugo Calderano, securing a 4-1 victory. This win avenged his earlier loss to the Brazilian at the World Cup. Wang's swift play forced Calderano into a defensive position, ultimately proving to be the winning formula.

Additionally, Japan celebrated a historic victory, capturing their first men's doubles title since 64 years ago, as Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami defeated Taiwan's Lin Yun-ju and Kao Cheng-jui in a thrilling bout.

