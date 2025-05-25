Will Still Takes Helm at Southampton
Southampton appoints Will Still as their new manager on a three-year deal. The appointment follows his departure from Ligue 1's RC Lens as he returns to Britain to be closer to family.
Southampton Football Club has named Will Still as its new manager, signing him on a three-year contract. The English Championship team, recently relegated, made the announcement on Sunday, marking a new chapter in the club's management.
Will Still, aged 32, departs from his previous role as head coach at Ligue 1 club RC Lens. His decision was primarily influenced by personal reasons, wanting to be closer to his family back home in Britain.
The club hopes Still can bring fresh perspectives to the team, aiming for better performance and potential promotion back to the Premier League.
(With inputs from agencies.)
