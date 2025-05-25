Xabi Alonso Returns to Real Madrid as New Head Coach

Xabi Alonso is set to return to the helm of Real Madrid, as the club announced his appointment to succeed Carlo Ancelotti. Alonso's tenure begins on June 1, with a contract extending through 2028.

Alonso's coaching skills were notably demonstrated at Bayer Leverkusen, where he guided the team to an unprecedented league and cup double. His prior success as a player with Real Madrid further solidifies his reputation as a football legend.

The challenge ahead involves bringing Madrid back to the top in Spain and Europe. Alonso will focus on restructuring and strategizing to ensure Madrid's strong performance, particularly against Barcelona and in international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)