Left Menu

Rising Star Victoria Mboko Shines at French Open

At just 18, Canadian tennis player Victoria Mboko is making waves in her debut professional tour season. Victorious in her Grand Slam debut at the French Open, Mboko showcased her powerful serve and agile court coverage. Aiming to emulate Serena Williams, she's already left an impression on top players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:25 IST
Rising Star Victoria Mboko Shines at French Open
  • Country:
  • France

Canadian tennis prodigy Victoria Mboko, only 18 years old, has made a stunning impression in her first professional tour season, notably with a victory at her Grand Slam debut on Sunday at the French Open. Her powerful serve, swift backhand, and exceptional court coverage have marked her as a formidable presence.

Mboko eliminated former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun in straight sets, extending her winning streak on red clay at Roland-Garros. Laughing about her fast-tracking success, Mboko emphasized the importance of quickly adapting to this high level of competition, a feat she continues to master.

With backing from a strong support system, including her family, Mboko is poised to capitalize on her strengths, notably her serve. Currently ranked 120th, she looks to replicate the successes of her role model, Serena Williams. Her remarkable performance has even caught the attention of top players like Coco Gauff.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025