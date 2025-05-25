Rising Star Victoria Mboko Shines at French Open

Canadian tennis prodigy Victoria Mboko, only 18 years old, has made a stunning impression in her first professional tour season, notably with a victory at her Grand Slam debut on Sunday at the French Open. Her powerful serve, swift backhand, and exceptional court coverage have marked her as a formidable presence.

Mboko eliminated former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun in straight sets, extending her winning streak on red clay at Roland-Garros. Laughing about her fast-tracking success, Mboko emphasized the importance of quickly adapting to this high level of competition, a feat she continues to master.

With backing from a strong support system, including her family, Mboko is poised to capitalize on her strengths, notably her serve. Currently ranked 120th, she looks to replicate the successes of her role model, Serena Williams. Her remarkable performance has even caught the attention of top players like Coco Gauff.