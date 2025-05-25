Left Menu

Klaasen's Spectacular Century Propels Sunrisers to Commanding Total

Heinrich Klaasen dazzled with an unbeaten 105 off just 39 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad set a formidable 278 for 3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL match. Despite the stellar performance, both teams were already out of the playoff race.

Heinrich Klaasen led a scintillating top-order batting performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad, achieving an exceptional hundred and propelling his team to an impressive 278 for 3 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL match on Sunday.

Choosing to bat, Klaasen remained unbeaten on 105 off a mere 39 balls. His outstanding performance was complemented by Travis Head, who scored 76 off 40 balls, while opener Abhishek Sharma contributed with a rapid 16-ball 32.

Among the bowlers, Sunil Narine stood out by taking two wickets for 42 runs. Nevertheless, despite the valiant display of cricket, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders were already eliminated from the playoff race.

