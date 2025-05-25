Left Menu

Lando Norris Triumphs at Monaco Grand Prix, Shaking Up F1 Title Chase

Lando Norris clinched victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, narrowing his title pursuit gap and highlighting McLaren’s dominance. Starting from pole, Norris outpaced rivals despite pressure from Charles Leclerc and teammate Oscar Piastri, who were second and third respectively. This marks McLaren's record-extending 16th Monaco win.

Updated: 25-05-2025 21:47 IST
Lando Norris
  Country:
  • Monaco

Lando Norris achieved a significant milestone by winning the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix, a race he dreamt of as a child. This victory significantly bolsters his quest for the Formula 1 world title, reducing the points gap to his leading McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Leading from pole position, Norris withstood early challenges from last year's winner, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. The race saw intense strategic play, notably Verstappen's attempt to influence Norris's pace. Nonetheless, Norris maintained his lead till the finish, with Leclerc and Piastri completing the podium.

This triumph adds to McLaren's illustrious history, marking their 16th win at Monaco. As the team secures a commanding position in the constructors' title race, McLaren's future looks promising with Norris and Piastri consistently delivering podium finishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

