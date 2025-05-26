Left Menu

Premiere League 2024-25: A Season of Upsets and Triumphs

The 2024-25 Premier League season was marked by unexpected turns and achievements. Liverpool, under new management, dominated with an unparalleled performance, while Arsenal continued its struggle for a title. Manchester City and Chelsea had mixed results, while lower-tier teams like Fulham and Crystal Palace achieved remarkable feats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-05-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 04:30 IST
Premiere League 2024-25: A Season of Upsets and Triumphs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The 2024-25 Premier League season ended with unexpected outcomes. Liverpool, transitioning under new manager Arne Slot, secured the league title, showcasing a stellar 26-game unbeaten run. Arsenal, despite rich promises, faltered again, indicating the need for strategic reinforcements, most notably a world-class striker.

Manchester City salvaged their season by clinching a Champions League spot, but their mid-season slump cost them a podium finish. Chelsea, which spent heavily under new ownership, barely met expectations with a fourth-place finish, while a UEFA Conference League final awaits for potential redemption.

Meanwhile, teams like Crystal Palace celebrated historic achievements, claiming their first major trophy with an FA Cup win over Man City. Fulham maintained stability, securing an 11th-place finish, while remarkable performances from key players stood out, setting a platform for more ambitious targets next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025