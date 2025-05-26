Left Menu

Lawson's Redemption: Racing Bulls' Strategy Shakes Up Monaco GP

Liam Lawson, racing for Racing Bulls, achieved his first points of the Formula One season by finishing eighth at the Monaco Grand Prix. This marked a high point in a challenging season after being demoted from the senior Red Bull team. Lawson played a crucial strategic role in the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 26-05-2025 07:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 07:56 IST
Lawson's Redemption: Racing Bulls' Strategy Shakes Up Monaco GP
  • Country:
  • Monaco

Amidst widespread criticism of the mandatory two-stop rule during the Monaco Grand Prix, Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson emerged with a notable performance. Lawson's strategy, executed to perfection, helped him secure his first points of the season.

Lawson initially served as a tactical buffer for his teammate Isack Hadjar, allowing him to pit twice with minimal positional loss. After executing his own pit strategy, Lawson pushed hard to finish just shy of Hadjar, ending the race in eighth place, his best finish in 19 races.

Expressing satisfaction with his performance, Lawson stated it was a straightforward race for the team and credited their flawless strategy. Despite qualifying disappointments, the driver is eager to build on this momentum for upcoming races, focusing on improving his standings in the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025