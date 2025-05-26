Lawson's Redemption: Racing Bulls' Strategy Shakes Up Monaco GP

Amidst widespread criticism of the mandatory two-stop rule during the Monaco Grand Prix, Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson emerged with a notable performance. Lawson's strategy, executed to perfection, helped him secure his first points of the season.

Lawson initially served as a tactical buffer for his teammate Isack Hadjar, allowing him to pit twice with minimal positional loss. After executing his own pit strategy, Lawson pushed hard to finish just shy of Hadjar, ending the race in eighth place, his best finish in 19 races.

Expressing satisfaction with his performance, Lawson stated it was a straightforward race for the team and credited their flawless strategy. Despite qualifying disappointments, the driver is eager to build on this momentum for upcoming races, focusing on improving his standings in the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)