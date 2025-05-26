Union Saint-Gilloise: Triumphing the Belgian League After 90 Years

Union Saint-Gilloise ended a 90-year wait by securing the Belgian league title with a 3-1 triumph over Genk. The victory was clinched with two goals from Promise David and an additional score by Franjo Ivanovic, marking a historic moment for the Brussels club.

The club endured narrow misses in the past three years, faltering in playoffs after leading the regular season in 2022 and 2024. This year's dramatic finale included a helicopter incident involving league officials and the trophy, which had to detour from Union's stadium owing to climatic issues.

Despite a slow start under new coach Pocognoli and the sale of key players, Union bounced back, moving to third in the regular season and eventually topping the playoffs. Genk, once a leader, faltered, while Union's strong streak included a critical win over Brugge.

(With inputs from agencies.)