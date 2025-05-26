Igor Tudor's High-Stakes Journey: Juventus Clinches Champions League Spot

Igor Tudor took the reins of Juventus in March with a daunting task: secure a Champions League spot. Fast forward to the season's climax, and Juventus narrowly achieved this target, edging out Venezia 3-2 in an adrenaline-fueled finale. Tudor's appointment proved decisive as Juventus clinched fourth place, just ahead of Roma.

While Juventus celebrated, attention shifted to the future of Tudor's contract. Speculation abounds that Juventus might seek the services of Antonio Conte, following his recent success with Napoli. Tudor, reflecting on the uncertainty inherent in coaching, acknowledged this potential outcome.

Meanwhile, Claudio Ranieri concluded his coaching career with Roma on a high, guiding the team to a Europa League berth. Additionally, Fiorentina and Atalanta saw dramatic season finales, with Fiorentina claiming a Conference League spot and Atalanta narrowly missing out on victory against Parma.