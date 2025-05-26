KKR's Struggles: Batting Woes and Bright Bowling Amid IPL Setbacks

Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane attributed the team's underwhelming IPL campaign to the lackluster performance of key batters, such as Andre Russell and Rinku Singh. The team finished in a disappointing eighth place, despite impressive efforts from the bowling unit, after suffering a heavy defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The batting unit's faltering performances were evident in crucial losses, notably against Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. The team's inconsistencies were compounded by rain-affected matches, sealing a challenging season with only five wins out of 14 games. Rahane emphasized the importance of learning from these setbacks for a stronger return next year.

Rahane also expressed confidence in the players' ability to rebound, dismissing claims that the high price tag of Venkatesh Iyer impacted his performance. The captain also praised the bowlers, highlighting stellar shows from Harshit Rana, Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, and Sunil Narine throughout a tough season.

(With inputs from agencies.)