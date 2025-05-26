Left Menu

KKR's Struggles: Batting Woes and Bright Bowling Amid IPL Setbacks

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane cites poor batting performances from key players like Rinku Singh and Andre Russell as reasons for their eighth-place finish in the IPL. Despite a strong bowling unit, inconsistent batting led to crucial losses, leaving hopes high for improvement next season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:47 IST
KKR's Struggles: Batting Woes and Bright Bowling Amid IPL Setbacks
Ajinkya Rahane
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane attributed the team's underwhelming IPL campaign to the lackluster performance of key batters, such as Andre Russell and Rinku Singh. The team finished in a disappointing eighth place, despite impressive efforts from the bowling unit, after suffering a heavy defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The batting unit's faltering performances were evident in crucial losses, notably against Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. The team's inconsistencies were compounded by rain-affected matches, sealing a challenging season with only five wins out of 14 games. Rahane emphasized the importance of learning from these setbacks for a stronger return next year.

Rahane also expressed confidence in the players' ability to rebound, dismissing claims that the high price tag of Venkatesh Iyer impacted his performance. The captain also praised the bowlers, highlighting stellar shows from Harshit Rana, Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, and Sunil Narine throughout a tough season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025