Aussie Cricketers Shine Ahead of WTC Championship

Cameron Green and Matthew Kuhnemann excelled in the County Championship, boosting Australia's prospects for the World Test Championship against South Africa. Green's stellar performance for Gloucestershire and Kuhnemann's impact for Glamorgan demonstrate their readiness as they gear up for the impending Test battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:31 IST
Cameron Green (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Cameron Green and Matthew Kuhnemann, representing Australia, delivered impressive performances in the County Championship as they prepare for the World Test Championship clash with South Africa. According to the ICC, Green scored an unbeaten 118 for Gloucestershire, his third century in just five matches, showcasing fine form post-injury.

Resurrecting Gloucestershire's innings from 156/4, Green's knock included eight boundaries and three sixes, pushing the score to 379/8 before Cameron Bancroft declared. With 442 runs at an average above 73, Green eagerly awaits the Test squad's final camp, potentially bolstering Australia's batting line-up.

In another match, Sophia Gardens witnessed South Africa's Dane Paterson facing Marnus Labuschagne from Australia, in a contest hinting at the World Test Championship Final dynamics. Although Labuschagne fell early for 23, Glamorgan secured victory without needing him again. Kuhnemann shined, claiming his best first-class figures of 6/53, dismantling Middlesex's batting order aggressively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

