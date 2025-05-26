Left Menu

Akshay Bhatia's Challenging Final Round at Charles Schwab

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia concluded the Charles Schwab tournament tied in 22nd position after slipping down the leaderboard on the final day. Despite challenging conditions, Bhatia ended with a 4-over 74 round, following earlier strong performances. Ben Griffin emerged victorious for his second PGA win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortworth | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:07 IST
No stranger to competition, Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia saw a promising start fade on the final day of the Charles Schwab tournament, slipping from a strong position to finish tied for 22nd. Known for his resilience, Bhatia faced tough conditions that challenged many on the course.

Bhatia, who initiated his final round with a birdie, experienced difficulties as the day progressed. Bogeys on the sixth, seventh, and ninth holes, along with a double bogey on the 11th, took a toll, though a modest birdie on the 16th brought some relief.

Starting his day at eight under par, Bhatia concluded at four under, while Ben Griffin overcame similar challenges to seize the title. Griffin's strategic play allowed him to secure his second PGA win and first individual honor despite the challenging winds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

