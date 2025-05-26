Alcaraz Dominates Opener at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz showcased his trademark mix of poise and power as he triumphed over Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri in straight sets: 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. The victory allowed him to advance to the second round of the French Open, setting up a clash with Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

Defending his title, Alcaraz demonstrated impressive efficiency on the Suzanne Lenglen court, quickly dispatching the world number 310. After the match, the champion expressed satisfaction with his solid start, emphasizing the challenges of the first round of a Grand Slam tournament.

Despite some resistance in the second set from Zeppieri, Alcaraz secured the decisive break at 3-1 in the opener and dominated the rest of the match. His focused gameplay and rhythm ensured an eighth consecutive victory at the Roland Garros.

(With inputs from agencies.)