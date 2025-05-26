Left Menu

Swiatek and Alcaraz Shine at French Open Amid Emotional Nadal Tribute

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round of the French Open, each winning in straight sets. Swiatek ended Rebecca Sramkova's run, while Alcaraz ousted Giulio Zeppieri. Both players wore ‘Merci Rafa’ T-shirts to honor Rafael Nadal, the retiring tennis legend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:10 IST
Swiatek and Alcaraz Shine at French Open Amid Emotional Nadal Tribute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz began their French Open title defenses with commanding straight-set victories, advancing to the tournament's second round.

Swiatek triumphed over Rebecca Sramkova, while Alcaraz defeated Giulio Zeppieri, staying undefeated at Roland Garros. Both contenders sported shirts honoring Rafael Nadal, who received a farewell tribute.

Emma Navarro exited quickly, losing to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who achieved a significant career victory. The emotional tribute to Nadal underscored the tournament's opening, as fans remembered the 14-time champion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025