Swiatek and Alcaraz Shine at French Open Amid Emotional Nadal Tribute
Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round of the French Open, each winning in straight sets. Swiatek ended Rebecca Sramkova's run, while Alcaraz ousted Giulio Zeppieri. Both players wore ‘Merci Rafa’ T-shirts to honor Rafael Nadal, the retiring tennis legend.
Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz began their French Open title defenses with commanding straight-set victories, advancing to the tournament's second round.
Swiatek triumphed over Rebecca Sramkova, while Alcaraz defeated Giulio Zeppieri, staying undefeated at Roland Garros. Both contenders sported shirts honoring Rafael Nadal, who received a farewell tribute.
Emma Navarro exited quickly, losing to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, who achieved a significant career victory. The emotional tribute to Nadal underscored the tournament's opening, as fans remembered the 14-time champion.
