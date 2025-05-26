Left Menu

Revving Up Monaco: The Quest to Energize the Iconic F1 Circuit

The Monaco Grand Prix faces scrutiny as discussions arise on how to enhance its racing appeal. With limited overtaking opportunities due to the circuit's layout, suggestions range from accepting its current nature to making structural changes. Stakeholders debate potential solutions without compromising its iconic status.

Updated: 26-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:21 IST
After a weekend of luxury and motorsports, Formula One is grappling with how to invigorate the historic Monaco Grand Prix. Despite the scenic backdrop, the circuit's narrow, twisted layout resulted in a race devoid of any overtaking, sparking discussions for improvement.

Drivers and team principals voiced a variety of solutions, from introducing more qualifying sessions to remodelling parts of the track. Mercedes' George Russell critiqued the recent introduction of a second pitstop, suggesting alternative formats might better engage fans and participants.

Meanwhile, notable figures like Christian Horner and Toto Wolff hinted at the balance between tradition and modernity. As the sport evolves alongside Monaco's changing landscape, the challenge remains: enhance racing drama without losing its iconic allure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

