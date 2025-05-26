Napoli's Blue Wave: A City Celebrates Championship Triumph

In a vibrant display of collective enthusiasm, Napoli fans flooded the streets on Monday to revel in their club's latest Serie A triumph—their second in three years. The city donned a sea of blue as an open-top bus parade brought fans and players together for an unforgettable occasion.

The celebrations began Friday when Napoli secured a decisive 2-0 victory against Cagliari, igniting the city with fireworks and jubilation. The party momentum sustained through Monday, with a ceremonial ship carrying the team and their trophy docking at Naples. Two open-top buses awaited to carry the champions through an elated crowd expected to number a million strong.

For key players, the event was deeply emotional. Romelu Lukaku, celebrating his second Scudetto, noted, "This success feels rewarding for everyone involved." Meanwhile, midfielder Stanislav Lobotka said, "The fans are as phenomenal as the city itself."