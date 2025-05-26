Pujara Backs Gill and Nair for Key Batting Roles in Upcoming England Tour

In a recent media session orchestrated by Sony Sports Network, Cheteshwar Pujara, a staple in India's middle-order batting, shared his insights on the team's lineup for the upcoming Test series against England. The series, commencing June 20, poses strategic batting challenges.

Pujara expressed admiration for KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, recommending their continuation as opening batsmen following impressive performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He advocates for Shubman Gill's perseverance at the number three position, while hinting at the possibility of Karun Nair filling the fourth spot.

Gill's record at number three, with 1,019 runs averaging 37.74, remains a promising statistic. Nair, advocating for his return to the national team, has demonstrated exceptional form in domestic cricket. With India scheduled to play matches in top venues across England, this series marks a new chapter post-retirement announcements from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.