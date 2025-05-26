Punjab Kings: A Cricket Showdown

In a thrilling cricket match, Punjab Kings displayed powerful batting, with key players Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis contributing significantly to the score.

Arya made a commendable 62 runs, while Inglis was impressive with 73 runs. Their efforts ensured a robust total of 187 for the team with minimal losses.

On the bowling front, Mitchell Santner took two crucial wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah maintained pressure with economical bowling, highlighting his skills.