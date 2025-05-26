Arya and Inglis Propel Punjab Kings to a Playoff Victory

In a dramatic showdown, Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis steered the Punjab Kings to an impressive victory over Mumbai Indians, securing a seven-wicket win that cemented their spot in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League.

Pursuing a target of 185, Punjab Kings initially grappled to gain momentum during the powerplay. However, Arya's composed yet impactful 62 off 35 balls, in alliance with Inglis's explosive 73 off 42, forged a crucial 109-run stand that sealed the win with 15 balls to spare.

This marks Punjab Kings' return to playoffs since 2014. Operating at home in Mullanpur for the Qualifier, their win against Mumbai underscored a strategic play, with invaluable contributions from bowlers like Arshdeep Singh, confining Mumbai to 184 for seven.

(With inputs from agencies.)