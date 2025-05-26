Left Menu

Arya and Inglis Propel Punjab Kings to a Playoff Victory

Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis delivered a stellar performance for Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians, securing a seven-wicket win and a top-two finish in the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings will now advance to Qualifier 1 back at home in Mullanpur, marking their playoffs return since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:33 IST
Arya and Inglis Propel Punjab Kings to a Playoff Victory
Priyansh Arya
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic showdown, Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis steered the Punjab Kings to an impressive victory over Mumbai Indians, securing a seven-wicket win that cemented their spot in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League.

Pursuing a target of 185, Punjab Kings initially grappled to gain momentum during the powerplay. However, Arya's composed yet impactful 62 off 35 balls, in alliance with Inglis's explosive 73 off 42, forged a crucial 109-run stand that sealed the win with 15 balls to spare.

This marks Punjab Kings' return to playoffs since 2014. Operating at home in Mullanpur for the Qualifier, their win against Mumbai underscored a strategic play, with invaluable contributions from bowlers like Arshdeep Singh, confining Mumbai to 184 for seven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025