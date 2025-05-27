James Slipper: Poised to Break Super Rugby Record

Wallabies prop James Slipper has secured another year with the ACT Brumbies, positioning himself to become the most-capped player in Super Rugby history. A veteran with 143 test caps, Slipper needs just seven more appearances to overtake Wyatt Crockett's current record of 201 matches.

The 35-year-old expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, sharing his confidence in his fitness and ongoing contribution to the team. Slipper's storied career began in 2010 with the Queensland Reds, and his versatility on the field remains invaluable.

The Brumbies aim to secure a top-two spot in the Super Rugby playoffs, while Slipper eyes a potential role in the upcoming British & Irish Lions test series. His performance continues to set high standards, as noted by Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham.

