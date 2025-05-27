Liverpool Celebration Marred by Tragedy: Minivan Crashes into Jubilant Crowd

A jubilant celebration turned into a scene of chaos when a 53-year-old man drove a minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans. The incident, which injured over 45 individuals, including four children, marred the Premier League championship celebrations.

According to police reports, the incident, although horrific, is not being treated as an act of terrorism. The driver, believed to be the only perpetrator, was swiftly arrested by authorities. Emergency services rushed 27 people to the hospital, with two sustaining serious injuries.

Liverpool's fans, who had gathered en masse to celebrate their club's record-tying 20th title, were left shocked by the tragedy. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his horror while hailing the commendable efforts of the first responders. As investigations proceed, authorities urge restraint in online speculation.

