Inter Milan's Final Push: A Champions League Dream with Inzaghi

Inter Milan, led by coach Simone Inzaghi, aims for triumph in the Champions League final after narrowly missing out on domestic titles. With rumored coaching offers tempting Inzaghi, the team's focus remains on clinching the European trophy, a feat that would redefine their season's narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:25 IST
Inter Milan, under the stewardship of coach Simone Inzaghi, was recently vying for a treble but faced setbacks after losing to AC Milan in the Italian Cup semifinals and finishing second to Napoli in Serie A by a single point.

The Nerazzurri's last opportunity for silverware this season comes in the form of the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. Inzaghi has addressed speculative news about his future, given interest from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, stating he is solely focused on the task at hand.

Despite outside distractions, Inzaghi reflects on the team's journey, noting their resilience and determination across 59 games this season. With notable victories over Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Inter looks to make history in the Champions League and reshape their season into one of triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

