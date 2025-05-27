Left Menu

Laura Wolvaardt Re-Signs with Adelaide Strikers for WBBL Stint

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt extends her stint with Adelaide Strikers in the Women's Big Bash League for another two years. Despite a challenging season, Wolvaardt remains optimistic about future success with the team. Her consistent performance makes her a key player for the Strikers.

Laura Wolvaardt (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

South African cricket captain Laura Wolvaardt has re-committed to the Adelaide Strikers, signing a new two-year contract as their pre-draft pick for the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). According to ESPNcricinfo, Wolvaardt has proven her mettle with 1,726 runs in 71 matches, showcasing an average of 27.83 and a strike rate of 110.92.

The Strikers, aiming for a third consecutive championship last year, struggled with only three wins from 10 games, landing them in seventh place. Wolvaardt expressed her sentiments, saying the club feels like a second home and she's created unforgettable memories, notably during their back-to-back wins.

Looking ahead, Wolvaardt remains excited and determined to reclaim success for the Strikers. Head coach Luke Williams praises Wolvaardt, highlighting her world-class skills and indispensable leadership qualities. The overseas player draft for the WBBL and BBL is slated for June 19, and final pre-signings are yet awaited.

