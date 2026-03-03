Left Menu

Airspace Conflict Strands Cricket Teams in India

The West Indies cricket team's return from the T20 World Cup in India is delayed due to international airspace restrictions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Flight disruptions in the Gulf have impacted travel, affecting other teams like Zimbabwe, which also remains in India seeking alternative arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:23 IST
  • India

International airspace restrictions, prompted by US and Israeli strikes on Iran, have delayed the West Indies cricket team's departure from India post the T20 World Cup. Cricket West Indies is collaborating with the ICC and authorities to ensure safe travel for players, amid suspended Gulf region flights.

The team, which lost to India in a crucial Super Eight match in Kolkata, is stranded due to the security threats affecting international flight routes. These issues have required airlines to adjust their services to prioritize safety.

Zimbabwe's cricket team is also stuck in India, with their journey home via Dubai disrupted by the Middle East crisis. The ICC is working on contingency plans to secure alternate travel routes for all affected teams.

