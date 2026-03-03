Left Menu

Cricket Titans Collide: India and England Face Off in T20 Showdown

India and England are set for a thrilling encounter in the Men's T20 World Cup semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praises England's Will Jacks for his exceptional performance but downplays his threat to India. The DP World Celebrity Golf Event aims to raise awareness for the CHAMPS Foundation.

Updated: 03-03-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:27 IST
Will Jacks (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a much-anticipated face-off, defending champions India will lock horns with England in the Men's T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday at Mumbai's famed Wankhede Stadium. Sunil Gavaskar, a revered former Indian cricketer, lauded England's Will Jacks, describing his role as a boon for the English side.

Jacks has been instrumental in England's World Cup journey, clinching four Player of the Match awards, matching the 2012 record set by Shane Watson. With 191 runs to his credit at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 176, Jacks also has seven wickets in his bag, providing England a versatile option at number seven.

However, Gavaskar, drawing parallels between Jacks and India's Shivam Dube, mentioned that the Indian side's left-hand heavy batting could neutralize Jacks' impact. He emphasizes the need for India's right-hand batters to step up against Jacks' bowling. Meanwhile, Gavaskar will host a charity golf event to support the CHAMPS Foundation, which aids former athletes in need.

