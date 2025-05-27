Tejaswini Shines: India Tops Medal Tally at ISSF Junior World Cup

In a landmark achievement, Tejaswini from India secured a gold medal in the women's 25m pistol event on the final day of the ISSF Junior World Cup held in Suhl. Her triumph was pivotal in propelling India to the top of the medal standings, edging out rivals China. At 20 years old, Tejaswini from Haryana claimed her first individual world cup medal, which also marked India's 11th medal of the tournament, consisting of three golds, four silvers, and four bronzes, while China topped three golds but only one additional bronze.

In the finals, Tejaswini scored 31, surpassing Alina Nestsiarovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes who took silver with 29, and Hungary's Miriam Jako who claimed bronze. Initially ranked 24th after scoring 282 out of 300 in qualifications, Tejaswini's impressive score of 293 in the rapid-fire round elevated her to fourth overall among 50 competitors, with only one other Indian, Riya Shirish Thatte, also making it to the top eight.

As the final rapid-fire series proceeded, Tejaswini showcased impeccable form with successive scores of four, competing closely with 16-year-old Chinese frontrunner Zhao Taotao. By the fifth series, Tejaswini took the lead with consistent shooting, ultimately overpowering Zhao who failed to match her scores. Her composure stayed unflappable amidst challenges from Cheng Yen-Ching and Miriam, leading to a decisive finish. Among peers, Naamya Kapoor rose to 18th with a total of 568, as India continued its dominance in recent ISSF junior events.

(With inputs from agencies.)