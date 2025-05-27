Pro Kabaddi League Auction: The Battle for Devank Dalal

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 auction, scheduled for May 31 and June 1, is anticipated as a significant event in league history, according to PKL's release. The auction pool boasts multiple seasoned players with top raider Devank Dalal at the forefront. Dalal, who played a pivotal role in leading Patna Pirates to the finals of PKL 11 by scoring 301 raid points, including 8 Super Raids and 18 Super 10s, has not been retained by the Pirates, thus making him a highly coveted free agent.

Despite his stellar performance, Dalal is excited about the auction experience. In a statement from the PKL, he expressed enthusiasm for this new chapter. His 26-point performance early in the season stood out as a turning point that garnered him significant recognition. Reflecting on his upcoming opportunities, Dalal is open to joining any team, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of success.

Yet, the possibility of a reunion with Patna Pirates remains, contingent on their use of the Final Bid Match option. He also noted the inevitable separation from his raiding partner Ayan Lohchab but expressed a mature outlook concerning high price tags, focusing on performance improvement instead. Dalal aims to contribute significantly to any team he joins and has set ambitious goals for PKL 12, committed to building on last year's success.