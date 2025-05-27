Left Menu

Gulveer Singh's Triumph: Gold Marks India's Glorious Start at Asian Athletics Championships

Gulveer Singh clinched India's first gold in the men's 10,000m at the Asian Athletics Championships, while Servin Sebastian secured a bronze in the 20km race walk. Gulveer, a pre-race favorite, delivered a stellar performance, maintaining a strong lead to finish first, continuing his record-breaking stride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumi | Updated: 27-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 15:40 IST
Gulveer Singh's Triumph: Gold Marks India's Glorious Start at Asian Athletics Championships
Gulveer Singh

Gulveer Singh opened India's golden campaign at the Asian Athletics Championships with a commanding victory in the men's 10,000m event, clocking in at 28:38.63. Singh, a bronze winner at the Hangzhou Asian Games, added another feather to his cap with this triumph.

Servin Sebastian also made headlines by securing a bronze in the men's 20km race walk, timing 1:21:13.60. Meanwhile, the day proved challenging for some, as Annu Rani, Asian Games gold medalist, finished fourth in women's javelin throw.

Gulveer, whose journey began in Sirsa village, has been steadily breaking records. He secured a spot in history as the third Indian to claim the 10,000m gold. His skillful race management and final sprint ensured he finished ahead of Japan's Mebuki Suzuki and Bahrain's Albert Kibichi Rop.

(With inputs from agencies.)

