England's Mary Earps Announces Surprise Retirement Ahead of European Championship

In a shocking development, England women's goalkeeper Mary Earps has announced her immediate retirement from international soccer, just weeks before the start of the European Championship.

Earps, who played a pivotal role in England's 2022 European Championship victory and their runners-up finish at the 2023 Women's World Cup, cited the decision as a chance to "give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive."

Sarina Wiegman, England's head coach, expressed disappointment but respected Earps' choice, acknowledging her immense contributions to English football. As England prepares for crucial upcoming matches, the focus now shifts to emerging talents as they aim for success in the UEFA Women's Nations League.

