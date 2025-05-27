Left Menu

Gulveer Singh Strikes Gold at Asian Athletics Championships

Gulveer Singh won India's first gold in the men's 10,000m at the Asian Athletics Championships. Despite warm conditions, he clocked 28:38.63. Japan's Suzuki and Bahrain's Rop secured silver and bronze. Servin Sebastian earned bronze in the 20km race walk. India ranked second overall after day one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:04 IST
Gulveer Singh accomplished a significant feat by securing India's first gold in the men's 10,000m event at the 27th Asian Athletics Championships. His victory came despite challenging weather conditions, with a remarkable time of 28:38.63, bolstering his world ranking and Olympic prospects.

The championship opened on a positive note for India, with Servin Sebastian clinching bronze in the men's 20km race walk. Sebastian displayed resilience, narrowly missing his personal best time by just a few seconds.

India concluded day one of the championships in a promising second place, boasting one gold and one bronze, following China's impressive performance. This event highlights India's growing presence in continental athletics.

