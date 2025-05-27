Gulveer Singh Strikes Gold at Asian Athletics Championships

Gulveer Singh accomplished a significant feat by securing India's first gold in the men's 10,000m event at the 27th Asian Athletics Championships. His victory came despite challenging weather conditions, with a remarkable time of 28:38.63, bolstering his world ranking and Olympic prospects.

The championship opened on a positive note for India, with Servin Sebastian clinching bronze in the men's 20km race walk. Sebastian displayed resilience, narrowly missing his personal best time by just a few seconds.

India concluded day one of the championships in a promising second place, boasting one gold and one bronze, following China's impressive performance. This event highlights India's growing presence in continental athletics.

(With inputs from agencies.)