Sport NZ to Refocus as Policy Role Moves to Culture Ministry Following Review

The New Zealand Government has announced a structural change in the management of national sport and recreation policy, following the release of an independent rapid review into Sport New Zealand’s effectiveness and efficiency. The review, conducted by Brendan Boyle between November 2024 and January 2025, examined the Crown entity’s operations, governance, and alignment with wider government priorities.

Sport and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell welcomed the findings, noting the review's positive assessment of Sport NZ’s operational performance and its contribution to youth physical activity. However, the review also recommended a clearer separation between policy development and funding decisions—prompting the Government to act.

Key Structural Change: Policy Function Moves to Culture Ministry

The most significant action arising from the review is the relocation of Sport New Zealand’s strategic policy function to the Ministry for Culture and Heritage by 1 October 2025. According to Minister Mitchell, this change addresses a longstanding anomaly in the governance structure.

“The review highlighted the anomaly of Sport New Zealand being both a policy advisor to government and a decision-maker on funding,” Mitchell explained.

This dual role created concerns about impartiality and accountability. By moving the policy function to a government department, the Government aims to create a more consistent, integrated approach to public policy that intersects with sectors like education, health, and youth justice.

Sport NZ to Refocus on Delivery and Collaboration

While the Ministry will take on a broader policy advisory role, Sport New Zealand will remain a delivery-focused entity, continuing to implement programmes and initiatives aligned with government priorities. Its responsibilities will include:

Supporting youth participation in sport and physical activity.

Leading delivery in community-based initiatives that address issues such as youth offending and recidivism.

Collaborating with agencies and sectors across the government to maximise impact.

Mitchell expressed confidence in Sport NZ’s capability to deliver on these fronts, especially with the announcement that dedicated funding will be allocated to support initiatives in youth development and community wellbeing.

Building Capability in the Public Service

As the strategic policy function transitions, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage will build new capabilities to manage sport and recreation issues across government portfolios. This includes setting clear performance indicators, understanding the impact of initiatives, and aligning strategies across sectors.

“The Ministry will gain additional capability to understand and advise on sport and recreation policy issues across the wider public service system,” Mitchell said.

This transition is expected to improve the coherence of government policy-making, especially in cross-cutting areas where sport and recreation play a preventative or developmental role—such as health promotion, school engagement, and crime prevention.

Governance Reforms in the Pipeline

Alongside the policy function shift, the Government also plans to advance minor governance reforms within Sport New Zealand. These include adjustments to the appointment processes for High Performance Sport NZ and the Taumata Māori Board, ensuring more transparent and efficient oversight.

While details of these reforms are yet to be finalised, Minister Mitchell indicated they would support better governance while respecting the distinct needs of elite sport and Māori leadership in the sector.

Review Findings Affirm Sport NZ’s Effectiveness

Despite the changes, the review strongly affirmed the core effectiveness of Sport New Zealand as a Crown entity. Its efforts to increase youth participation and community access to sport were noted as valuable and aligned with Government goals.

Minister Mitchell acknowledged this, stating:

“I remain supportive of their priorities to ensure young people become and remain physically active.”

The review encouraged continued collaboration between Sport NZ and other agencies to create a broader social impact through physical activity, especially in disadvantaged communities.

Next Steps and Implementation Timeline

The transition of strategic policy responsibilities will occur by 1 October 2025.

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage will begin building internal capacity in the coming months.

Ongoing consultation will be held with Sport New Zealand to ensure a smooth transfer of responsibilities.

The Government will also progress governance amendments, with further details to be released following inter-agency consultation.

Minister Mitchell concluded by reaffirming the Government’s commitment to sport and recreation as a tool for societal improvement, particularly in youth development and public wellbeing.

“Sport and recreation have an essential role in delivering on our Government’s broader social priorities, and these changes will help us do that more effectively.”

The full report, titled Independent Rapid Review of Sport New Zealand, is publicly available and offers insights into the rationale behind the upcoming changes.