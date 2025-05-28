Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: Indian Junior Women's Hockey Outplays Argentina in Penalty Shootout

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team triumphed over Argentina in a shootout victory at the Four Nations Tournament after a 1-1 draw. Key performances by Kanika, Lalrinpuii, and Lalthantluangi, coupled with goalkeeper Nidhi's saves, led to India's win, following a previous victory against Uruguay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:44 IST
Thrilling Victory: Indian Junior Women's Hockey Outplays Argentina in Penalty Shootout
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team emerged victorious against Argentina, securing a 2-0 win in a nail-biting shootout at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time, with Kanika scoring India's only goal, and stellar performances from Lalrinpuii and Lalthantluangi sealing the victory.

Argentina initially took the lead when Milagros Del Valle scored in the 10th minute. However, India's resilience shone through when Kanika equalized in the third quarter. Goalkeeper and captain, Nidhi, played a pivotal role by making four consecutive saves during the shootout, further bolstering the team's triumph.

In an earlier match, the Indian side secured a 3-2 win over Uruguay. Despite Uruguay's early lead, Sonam and Kanika Siwach's critical goals ensured India's victory. The team now aims to maintain their winning streak as they prepare to face Chile in their next encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025