Thrilling Victory: Indian Junior Women's Hockey Outplays Argentina in Penalty Shootout

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team emerged victorious against Argentina, securing a 2-0 win in a nail-biting shootout at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time, with Kanika scoring India's only goal, and stellar performances from Lalrinpuii and Lalthantluangi sealing the victory.

Argentina initially took the lead when Milagros Del Valle scored in the 10th minute. However, India's resilience shone through when Kanika equalized in the third quarter. Goalkeeper and captain, Nidhi, played a pivotal role by making four consecutive saves during the shootout, further bolstering the team's triumph.

In an earlier match, the Indian side secured a 3-2 win over Uruguay. Despite Uruguay's early lead, Sonam and Kanika Siwach's critical goals ensured India's victory. The team now aims to maintain their winning streak as they prepare to face Chile in their next encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)