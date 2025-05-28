Virat Kohli Invests in World Bowling League: A New Era for Bowling
Virat Kohli has joined the World Bowling League as a strategic investor, boosting the sport's profile. Kohli's involvement alongside other prominent figures marks a new chapter for bowling. The league aims to unveil mixed-gender teams and leverage Kohli's massive social media presence to enhance its appeal.
The World Bowling League has struck a significant chord with sports enthusiasts as Virat Kohli, a celebrated figure in international cricket, announced his involvement as a strategic investor. This move is poised to elevate the profile of the league and attract a global audience, thanks largely to Kohli's vast social media influence.
Kohli is not the only high-profile athlete associated with the league; Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts owns the first team. The WBL is gearing up to launch with mixed-gender teams, a bold move to attract diverse audiences and redefine traditional sporting formats.
Reflecting on his own long-standing interest in bowling, Kohli expressed enthusiasm for reinvigorating the sport. 'It's clear how popular yet underestimated bowling can be as a business venture,' Kohli stated. With the addition of Kohli's strategic insight, the WBL aims to explore the untapped potential of bowling as a mainstream sport.
ALSO READ
Alt News Co-founder Files Complaint Over Social Media Threat
Delhi High Court Dismisses Anjali Birla's Defamation Case Against Social Media Posts
Gujarat Official Arrested for 'Objectionable' Social Media Post Amid Operation Sindoor
Bengaluru Man Arrested for Threatening PM Modi on Social Media
Social Media Post Sparks Controversy: Inquiry Initiated