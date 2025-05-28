Virat Kohli Invests in World Bowling League: A New Era for Bowling

The World Bowling League has struck a significant chord with sports enthusiasts as Virat Kohli, a celebrated figure in international cricket, announced his involvement as a strategic investor. This move is poised to elevate the profile of the league and attract a global audience, thanks largely to Kohli's vast social media influence.

Kohli is not the only high-profile athlete associated with the league; Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts owns the first team. The WBL is gearing up to launch with mixed-gender teams, a bold move to attract diverse audiences and redefine traditional sporting formats.

Reflecting on his own long-standing interest in bowling, Kohli expressed enthusiasm for reinvigorating the sport. 'It's clear how popular yet underestimated bowling can be as a business venture,' Kohli stated. With the addition of Kohli's strategic insight, the WBL aims to explore the untapped potential of bowling as a mainstream sport.